Mercury Mars Saturn Neptune align in predawn sky over India
Technology
Heads up, early risers!
From April 16-23, you can catch Mercury, Mars, Saturn, and Neptune lining up in the predawn sky over India.
Just look east about 30 minutes before sunrise for this rare planetary parade: the best views are expected between April 18 and 20.
Mars reddish, Neptune needs binoculars
Mars stands out with its reddish glow, while Neptune is dimmer and needs binoculars or a small telescope.
For a clear look, pick a spot away from city lights and tall buildings.
By April 20, Mercury will be even easier to spot as it hugs the horizon, so set those alarms if you want to see all four!