Met Office says UK winters milder due to climate change
The Met Office says climate change is already making UK winters milder, and things could shift even more if global temperatures rise by 2 degrees Celsius.
Frosty winter days have dropped from 38 days in 1961 to just 28 lately, and they might fall to only 24 each winter in the future.
England recorded 5,258 heat-related deaths
Hot summer days are becoming way more common, with 25C days in Britain could increase to 15 each summer if global temperatures rise by 2C (and Southern England could see that number rise to an average of 26 days each summer if global temperatures rise by 2C).
This year saw five heatwaves and a worrying rise in heat-related deaths, 5,258 in England alone, highlighting how climate change is already affecting people's lives.