Meta acquires Assured Robot Intelligence to build humanoid robots Technology May 04, 2026

Meta has snapped up Assured Robot Intelligence (ARI), a startup focused on building humanoid robots.

This comes after Meta's $2 billion attempt to buy Manus AI was blocked by China.

The move signals Meta's new focus on bringing AI into the real world with physical assistants, especially after it said it could no longer introduce updates to Horizon Worlds.