Meta acquires Assured Robot Intelligence to build humanoid robots
Technology
Meta has snapped up Assured Robot Intelligence (ARI), a startup focused on building humanoid robots.
This comes after Meta's $2 billion attempt to buy Manus AI was blocked by China.
The move signals Meta's new focus on bringing AI into the real world with physical assistants, especially after it said it could no longer introduce updates to Horizon Worlds.
ARI founders join Meta Superintelligence Labs
ARI's co-founders, Xiaolong Wang, Xuxin Cheng, and Lerrel Pinto, are joining Meta Superintelligence Labs.
Their mission? To build robots that actually learn from human experiences and could shake up "high-value labor" markets.
This fits right in with the bigger trend: tech giants like Amazon and Tesla are also racing to make smart humanoid robots part of everyday life.