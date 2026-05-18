Meta adds AI features to Ray-Ban Display smart glasses

Gesture typing on WhatsApp Messenger Instagram

Gesture typing is now open to everyone on WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, and native messaging apps on Android and iOS devices: just move your wrist or fingers to type without touching a screen.

The new display recording lets you capture video from your point of view with audio for a more in the moment feel.

Plus, walking directions now cover all of the US and big cities like London, Paris, and Rome.

Meta says these upgrades show how serious it is about making smart glasses genuinely useful in everyday life.