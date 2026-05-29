Meta adds Facebook pop-up warnings for FIFA World Cup 2026
Technology
Meta is stepping up to protect fans ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the US Canada, and Mexico.
Facebook will now show pop-up warnings if you search for tickets, helping you spot scams and check if sellers are legitimate.
You'll also get tips on how to report anything sketchy.
Meta forms anti-scam teams with Visa
Meta isn't going solo: it's set up special teams to watch for fake tickets, shady immigration offers, and sketchy accommodation listings.
It's teaming up with groups like Global Signal Exchange and Visa's Scam Disruption team to shut down scammy gambling sites and keep your information safe.
Meta says it's committed to making things safer before, during, and after the tournament.