Meta AI can now pull in news from trusted publishers
Meta has signed new agreements with publishers including CNN, Fox News, and USA Today to bring real-time news straight into its AI assistant.
Now, when you ask Meta AI about current events on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, or Messenger, you'll get answers that link directly to trusted publishers, so you can dive deeper if you want.
Why Meta is back to supporting newsrooms
This is a big switch for Meta. After previously dropping news payments and later removing Facebook's News tab, they're back to supporting newsrooms, probably because the AI race is heating up.
With OpenAI and Google also teaming up with publishers for reliable content, Meta wants its AI to be more accurate and balanced by showing different perspectives.
For anyone who likes getting their news fast (and from legit sources), this could be a game-changer.