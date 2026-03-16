Meta AI can now pull in news from trusted publishers

Why Meta is back to supporting newsrooms

This is a big switch for Meta. After previously dropping news payments and later removing Facebook's News tab, they're back to supporting newsrooms, probably because the AI race is heating up.

With OpenAI and Google also teaming up with publishers for reliable content, Meta wants its AI to be more accurate and balanced by showing different perspectives.

For anyone who likes getting their news fast (and from legit sources), this could be a game-changer.