Meta AI chief says superintelligence is coming, urges caution
What's the story
Meta AI head Alexandr Wang has said that the world may be on the verge of entering the age of superintelligence. In a post on social media platform X, Wang said 2027 could be a defining year in determining whether increasingly powerful AI systems will be beneficial or lead to outcomes that are difficult for humans to control. He acknowledged the potential of AI in accelerating scientific and economic progress, but stressed humanity's active role in shaping its future.
AI evolution
'Superintelligence is arriving'
In his post, Wang said "superintelligence is arriving," pointing to recent AI breakthroughs as evidence that machines are nearing, and in some cases exceeding, the highest levels of human intellectual performance.
He cited the reported proof of the Riemann Hypothesis, one of mathematics' most famous unsolved problems, as a milestone that demonstrates the scale of change underway.
AI capabilities
'AI will become a major contributor to growth'
Wang described the achievement as an intellectual accomplishment unlike anything humanity has seen before, showcasing the capabilities of what he referred to as an "alien mind."
He argued that many tough mathematical challenges are more intellectually demanding than most real-world tasks performed by engineers or cybersecurity experts.
As a result, he expects AI to become a major contributor to growth across nearly every field of human activity.
AI limitations
Future models could greatly surpass the best human experts
Wang emphasized that the remaining obstacles for AI systems are mainly related to domain knowledge, experimentation, and implementation rather than intelligence itself.
He said this is a clear sign of progress in capability and that future models could greatly surpass the best human experts in many fields.
He also warned that these advancements could outpace human understanding or oversight, raising concerns about safety and control.
Safety concerns
Society should not accept handing itself over to AI
Wang expressed doubts about humanity's ability to control unconstrained recursive self-improvement or a superintelligence 1,000 times smarter than people in every field.
He criticized the AI industry's "lazy thinking" that superintelligence is inevitable and the only concern is doing it safely.
Wang emphasized society should not accept handing itself over to AI but instead aim for technology that empowers all humans.