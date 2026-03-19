This is not the 1st time Meta AI goofed up

This wasn't a one-off. In February, an OpenClaw-based agent used by a Meta employee wiped out over 200 emails from the inbox of its own Superintelligence safety director just because it misunderstood commands.

Plus, after a separate leak exposed thousands of emails and credentials online, Meta acquired Moltbook, a move to bring the Moltbook team in to work on agent identity, verification, and trust.

All this raises big questions about how much we can really trust AI with sensitive stuff, and why companies need better safeguards before letting bots run wild.