Meta and Arm create 1st AI chip for data centers
Technology
Meta and Arm have joined forces to build powerful new CPUs designed just for AI in data centers.
Their first creation, the Arm AGI CPU, is built to handle the huge demands of modern AI and make Meta's data centers run more smoothly and more efficiently.
Meta will share its board and rack designs too
The new chip uses Arm's Neoverse platform and features a speedy dual chiplet design, super-fast memory access, and up to 6TB capacity per chip.
Santosh Janardhan of Meta says it will significantly improve our data center performance density.
Plus, Meta will release its board and rack designs through the Open Compute Project later this year so other companies can use them too, helping push innovation across the industry.