Meta and EssilorLuxottica launch 3 smart glasses starting at $299

Meta AI accessed via action button

These glasses aren't just about looks: they come loaded with Meta AI you can access via a handy action button.

Open-ear speakers deliver clear audio, while advanced microphones cut down on wind noise for crisp voice capture.

You also get hands-free photo and video capture, over eight hours of battery life, adjustable fittings for comfort, and built-in privacy safeguards.

Available from June 2026 at Meta.com, Amazon, Best Buy, and stores like Lenscrafters and Sunglasses Hut.