Meta and EssilorLuxottica launch 3 smart glasses starting at $299
Meta, Facebook's parent company, just launched a fresh lineup of smart glasses in collaboration with EssilorLuxottica.
There are three designs to choose from: Meta Adventurer, Meta Fury, and a Kylie Jenner edition, all starting at $299.
You can pick from seven colors like Classic Black or Mahogany and customize your lenses for sun, transitions, polarized, or clear options, and add prescription lenses using the Rx Lens Swap feature.
Meta AI accessed via action button
These glasses aren't just about looks: they come loaded with Meta AI you can access via a handy action button.
Open-ear speakers deliver clear audio, while advanced microphones cut down on wind noise for crisp voice capture.
You also get hands-free photo and video capture, over eight hours of battery life, adjustable fittings for comfort, and built-in privacy safeguards.
Available from June 2026 at Meta.com, Amazon, Best Buy, and stores like Lenscrafters and Sunglasses Hut.