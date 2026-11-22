Meta and Ray-Ban launch 2nd generation Wayfarer smart glasses $284
Meta and Ray-Ban just dropped the second-generation smart glasses for $284 (down from $379), blending classic Wayfarer style with some seriously handy tech.
You get a 12MP camera and built-in AI assistant, so snapping pictures or recording video is as easy as a tap or voice command, no phone needed.
Ultra HD camera and extended battery
These glasses pack a 3K Ultra HD camera, open-ear speakers, and five microphones for clear calls and music on the go.
The battery lasts up to eight hours per charge, plus you get an extra 48 hours with the charging case.
You can also pick your favorite lens type, including Transitions, and choose between standard and large frames to match your vibe.