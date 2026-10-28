Meta and Snap face Los Angeles trial over youth harm
Meta, the company behind Instagram and Facebook, and Snap are about to face a big trial in Los Angeles.
Two young users, SJ and KDB, say their lawyers will argue the apps exposed them to "addictive and problematic" social media apps, which they believe harmed them.
With earlier settlements from TikTok and YouTube, only Meta and Snap are left in this case, part of a bigger wave of lawsuits about how social media affects young people.
Meta settled for over $18 billion
Earlier this year, Meta and YouTube had to pay $6 million in a similar lawsuit, and Meta recently settled another for more than $18 billion with promises to make their platforms safer.
The upcoming trial could see big names like Mark Zuckerberg testifying, showing just how much pressure is building on social media companies to change the way their apps work for younger users.