Meta and Snap face Los Angeles trial over youth harm

Meta, the company behind Instagram and Facebook, and Snap are about to face a big trial in Los Angeles.

Two young users, SJ and KDB, say their lawyers will argue the apps exposed them to "addictive and problematic" social media apps, which they believe harmed them.

With earlier settlements from TikTok and YouTube, only Meta and Snap are left in this case, part of a bigger wave of lawsuits about how social media affects young people.