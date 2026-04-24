Meta announces Meta Account to manage Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp accounts
Technology
Meta just announced a big update: soon, you'll be able to manage all your Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp accounts from one place.
The new Meta Account system is rolling out over the next year and aims to simplify things like security settings and device connections.
It's all part of Meta's plan to make its apps work better together.
Single security dashboard and Family Center
With this update, you can handle passwords, two-factor authentication, and receive security alerts from a single dashboard.
There's also an upgraded Family Center for parents, making it simpler to monitor kids' activity across Meta apps without jumping between them.