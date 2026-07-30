Meta announces personal AI to help with health, money, relationships
Meta just announced it's building personal AI agents designed to actually help with things like your health, money, and relationships, not just coding or business tasks.
Mark Zuckerberg says the goal is to make these AIs super easy for anyone to use, so you won't need to be a tech expert or deal with complicated setups.
This is Meta's way of standing out from other companies focused on more technical uses.
Meta plans $130-$145B AI infrastructure spend
To pull this off, Meta has shifted 7,000 employees onto new AI projects and is upgrading its Muse Spark model.
The company's business chatbots (already used by over 1 million companies every week) are expanding to Instagram too.
Plus, Meta plans to spend $130 to $145 billion on AI infrastructure in 2026 and is teaming up with BlackRock for a massive new data center.
Zuckerberg says we can expect more updates on these personal AIs soon.