Meta appeals $4.2 million verdict blaming platform design for woman's depression
Technology
Meta is pushing to overturn a major court decision that blamed its platform design for a woman's depression, saying the evidence doesn't add up.
Back in March, a jury ordered Meta to pay $4.2 million and Google $1.8 million in damages, while Snap and TikTok settled before trial.
Meta cites Section 230, blames content
Meta argues it shouldn't be held responsible for what users post, pointing to Section 230, the law that usually protects platforms from user-generated content lawsuits.
The company also claims the plaintiff's mental health struggles were tied more to the content she saw than features like infinite scrolling.