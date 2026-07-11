Meta appeals $6 million verdict in social media addiction suit
Meta (the company behind Instagram and Facebook) is appealing a $6 million verdict after a jury found it (and YouTube) negligent in a social media addiction lawsuit.
The case was brought by Kaley, a 20-year-old who said features on these platforms made her addicted and worsened her mental health.
A jury awarded her $3 million in compensatory damages and recommended an additional $3 million in punitive damages.
Lawsuit targets infinite scroll and autoplay
The lawsuit focused on features like "infinite scroll" and autoplay, arguing they're designed to keep users hooked.
Meta and Google tried to overturn the ruling but were denied, so now they're taking the fight to appeal.
Meanwhile, Meta is also facing a massive $375 million penalty in another case about children's mental health, while TikTok and Snap settled similar claims before trial.
This could be just the start of more lawsuits targeting how social apps affect young people.