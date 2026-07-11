Meta appeals $6 million verdict in social media addiction suit

Lawsuit targets infinite scroll and autoplay

The lawsuit focused on features like "infinite scroll" and autoplay, arguing they're designed to keep users hooked.

Meta and Google tried to overturn the ruling but were denied, so now they're taking the fight to appeal.

Meanwhile, Meta is also facing a massive $375 million penalty in another case about children's mental health, while TikTok and Snap settled similar claims before trial.

This could be just the start of more lawsuits targeting how social apps affect young people.