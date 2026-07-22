Meta apps glitch, Muse Spark 1.1 beats Gemini 3.6 flash
Technology
On Saturday, Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger all glitched out for users around the globe.
Instagram saw more than 4,000 complaints (mostly about app crashes and connection issues) while Facebook and Messenger had hundreds more reports of problems with comments, messaging, or using the app or website.
Meta rolls out Muse Spark 1.1
Even as its apps struggled, Meta rolled out Muse Spark 1.1, a fresh AI model that actually beat Google's Gemini 3.6 Flash in some tests.
So while users were stuck refreshing their feeds, Meta was making big moves in the AI world behind the scenes.