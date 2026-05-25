Meta becomes AI 1st under tech chief Andrew 'Boz' Bosworth

Meta redesigns workforce for AI

To speed up this transformation, Meta recently laid off 8,000 people and moved another 7,000 into AI-focused roles.

Bosworth is also shaking up team structures by cutting layers of management and pushing for quick prototypes over endless planning.

After helping build Facebook's News Feed and ad business, he now shares updates on Meta's new direction through his podcast and social media, making it clear that under his watch, AI is the future for Meta.