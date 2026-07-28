Meta briefly removed Narendra Modi video and quickly restored it
Technology
Meta (the company behind Facebook) briefly took down a video from Prime Minister Modi's account on July 28, but quickly admitted it was an error and put the video back up.
The clip was from Modi's first address to Gen Z during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led 36-day student protest.
Modi promised Cabinet action on leaks
The video, which had already racked up millions of views, featured Modi talking about recent paper leaks and promising stricter action soon: decisions expected at the next Cabinet meeting.
Early Tuesday, Facebook restricted access to the post after a "legal request," but Meta later clarified it was all just a mistake.