Meta brings Muse AI yeti to Apple Watch in v15.0
Meta just made it easier to use its Muse AI assistant. Now you can launch the animated yeti right from your Apple Watch face.
Announced on X, this update comes with version 15.0 of the Muse iPhone app and is all about making Muse more accessible, with mention of Google's Wear OS platform.
Columnist claimed Muse synced Apple Messages
Muse now helps manage your email and calendar too. But not everyone's thrilled.
Back in September, a columnist claimed Muse synced a sizeable chunk of his Apple Messages database on his Mac, even though Full Disk Access was turned off.
Meta pushed back, saying Muse needs both Full Disk Access and the Messages connector enabled before it can read messages.
Also on the horizon: the Muse Charm device, which lets you use the assistant without opening an app on your phone. It's expected out this holiday season.