Meta brings Muse AI yeti to Apple Watch in v15.0

Muse now helps manage your email and calendar too. But not everyone's thrilled.

Back in September, a columnist claimed Muse synced a sizeable chunk of his Apple Messages database on his Mac, even though Full Disk Access was turned off.

Meta pushed back, saying Muse needs both Full Disk Access and the Messages connector enabled before it can read messages.

Also on the horizon: the Muse Charm device, which lets you use the assistant without opening an app on your phone. It's expected out this holiday season.