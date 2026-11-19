Centre, Meta to raise awareness about scams via microdrama series
What's the story
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), Prasar Bharati, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) have teamed up with Meta to launch a microdrama series. Titled "Scam Se Bacho," the initiative aims to raise awareness about online scams. The series will first be available on Instagram before it is released on Prasar Bharati's Waves OTT platform.
Series details
"Scam Se Bacho" campaign
The Scam Se Bacho series will use short-form storytelling to inform viewers about common types of digital fraud. These include fake job offers, investment scams, and digital arrest scams.
The initiative also encourages people to spot suspicious online activities, verify information before acting, and report cyber fraud by calling the national cybercrime helpline at 1930.
Campaign expansion
Extending existing efforts
The new series builds on Meta's existing Scam Se Bacho campaign, which has been run in partnership with government agencies through awareness films, creator-led content, and educational programs.
The latest collaboration aims to extend these efforts through microdramas, a format that has become popular among audiences consuming mobile-first content.
Creator support
Supporting India's creator economy
According to Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi, the collaboration will also support India's growing creator economy by providing opportunities to explore emerging storytelling formats.
He said Waves OTT and Prasar Bharati aim to use microdramas to communicate public interest information while bringing together government agencies, creators, and industry partners.
Investor education
Educating investors and recognizing warning signs
SEBI Executive Director Sanjay C Purao stressed the need to educate investors about evolving financial frauds.
He said the initiative would complement SEBI's "Samajh Se Investing Simple" campaign by helping viewers understand fraudulent practices and encouraging them to verify information before making investment decisions.
I4C Director Nishant Kumar also stressed on recognizing warning signs and reporting incidents promptly, especially in light of increasing cybercrime cases like digital arrest scams.
Campaign continuity
Comic strip also launched
Meta India Senior Director and Head of Public Policy Aman Jain said the microdrama series would build on three previous editions of the company's Scam Se Bacho campaign.
He added that familiar storytelling situations could help people identify fraudulent activities and encourage them to pause, verify, and report suspicious behavior.
Along with the series, Meta has also launched a comic strip focusing on investment and digital arrest scams.