Meta creates super realistic 3D AI avatar of Mark Zuckerberg

Meta launches product managers' skills exercise

Meta wants employees to get comfortable using AI tools like OpenClaw to build their own agents.

They've rolled out a new "skills baseline exercise" for product managers: think system design and even some "vibe coding."

While there are some worries about job cuts, Meta says this exercise is just for finding training gaps, not layoffs.

Oh, and Zuckerberg himself has been spending lots of time coding and reviewing these projects. He's clearly all in on the company's AI future.