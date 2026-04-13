Meta creates super realistic 3D AI avatar of Mark Zuckerberg
Meta (yep, the Facebook folks) is creating a super-realistic 3D AI avatar of CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
The idea is to make work chats with employees feel more personal, as the avatar will copy his voice and mannerisms.
This project is part of Meta's bigger push into generative AI, and it's separate from its "CEO agent" tool that just helps with quick info.
Meta launches product managers' skills exercise
Meta wants employees to get comfortable using AI tools like OpenClaw to build their own agents.
They've rolled out a new "skills baseline exercise" for product managers: think system design and even some "vibe coding."
While there are some worries about job cuts, Meta says this exercise is just for finding training gaps, not layoffs.
Oh, and Zuckerberg himself has been spending lots of time coding and reviewing these projects. He's clearly all in on the company's AI future.