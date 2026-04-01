Meta criticized for planned facial recognition on Ray-Ban, Oakley glasses
Meta is under fire for planning to add facial recognition to Ray-Ban and Oakley smart glasses.
More than 70 organizations, including the American Civil Liberties Union, have called on CEO Mark Zuckerberg to drop the "Name Tag" feature, which could identify people without their consent.
Critics worry it could make mass surveillance easier and say these "pervert glasses" put privacy and safety at risk.
Meta offers safeguards, groups demand ban
Meta says it will include design tweaks and safeguards, but groups argue that's not enough.
They point out that Meta has faced similar privacy controversies before, like scrapping facial recognition on Facebook.
The coalition wants Meta to ditch the tech entirely, highlighting a bigger debate about where innovation should stop for the sake of ethics and personal freedom.