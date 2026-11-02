Meta criticized for slow Facebook removal of AI sexual videos
Technology
Meta is catching heat for not quickly removing AI-generated videos on Facebook that showed coaches inappropriately touching young female athletes.
Even though users flagged the clips as sexual exploitation, Meta's system didn't catch any violations at first.
The company only took them down after a journalist stepped in and asked questions.
Meta reporting tools questioned, women athletes
This delay has people questioning how well Meta's reporting tools actually work, especially since the company says it bans this kind of content.
The situation is extra worrying given the risks faced by women in sports, highlighting why platforms need to be more consistent and proactive about keeping users safe.