Meta debuts AI business agent at Conversations 2026 London event
Meta just dropped its AI-powered Business Agent at the Conversations 2026 event in London.
This virtual assistant can handle customer support, sales, and marketing, basically helping businesses reply to messages, recommend products, book appointments, and even close deals 24/7.
More than 1 million businesses are already using Meta's AI agents on WhatsApp and Messenger worldwide.
Customizable agents plus new WhatsApp tools
The Business Agent can be tweaked to match a brand's vibe, speak local languages, and work across WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram, all from one dashboard.
It's free for now (with insights and summaries), but paid plans are coming soon.
Plus, Meta rolled out new WhatsApp tools so you can search for businesses by name or share contacts more easily.
The goal: make connecting with brands way smoother through smart AI tech.