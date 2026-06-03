Meta debuts AI business agent at Conversations 2026 London event

Customizable agents plus new WhatsApp tools

The Business Agent can be tweaked to match a brand's vibe, speak local languages, and work across WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram, all from one dashboard.

It's free for now (with insights and summaries), but paid plans are coming soon.

Plus, Meta rolled out new WhatsApp tools so you can search for businesses by name or share contacts more easily.

The goal: make connecting with brands way smoother through smart AI tech.