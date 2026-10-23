Meta delays commercial terms after publishers, advertisers raise AI concerns
Meta is delaying its new commercial terms until November 20, 2026, after pushback from publishers and advertisers.
The original rollout was set for October but got postponed because many in the industry worry these rules would let Meta use their content for AI services, something that's led publishers and digital advertisers to complain to European Union and UK antitrust authorities.
Meta extends terms to 20 November
Meta says it wants more time to clear things up and address concerns.
A spokesperson shared, "We are extending the effective date of our updated Commercial Terms and Self-Serve Ad Terms to 20 November to allow more time for us to explain to our partners and stakeholders what's changing and what's not," said a Meta spokesperson in an email.
For now, this pause gives everyone a chance to talk things through before any big changes hit.