Meta denies allowing Instagram child exploitation ads in India

India's IT Ministry seeks Meta explanation

After the BBC report, India's IT Ministry asked Meta to take down such ads and explain itself by July 11.

Meta responded saying it had already removed the flagged ads, accounts, and links before BBC reached out.

The company also shared that from October to December 2025, it took down 13 million pieces of child sexual exploitation content globally, most caught automatically, and disabled 160,000 Indian accounts over the last six months using AI tools.

While Meta admits fighting this problem is tough, it says it's committed to making its platforms safer for everyone.