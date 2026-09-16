Meta developing cameraless 'Luna' smart glasses with voice AI
Technology
Meta is working on a fresh version of its smart glasses, this time with no camera at all.
The move comes after their Ray-Ban Meta glasses sparked privacy worries and even got banned in places like schools because of sneaky recording.
Instead, the new "Luna" model will focus on voice-powered AI features, packing 6 microphones and a handy side button to chat with Meta's AI.
'Luna' prompts recording versus voice tradeoff
Meta hopes Luna will win over people who care about privacy but still want cool tech.
The big question: Will users trade video recording for smarter voice controls?
With more companies under the microscope for privacy issues, Luna could be Meta's way of keeping wearables fun, and respectful of personal space.