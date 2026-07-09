Meta developing 'super sensing' smart glasses that record daily life
Meta is cooking up a new pair of smart glasses (codenamed "super sensing") that can capture what you see and hear throughout the day.
These glasses use built-in cameras and microphones to record audio and snap photos, letting you later ask Meta AI things like, "Where did I leave my keys?" or what cafe did I visit yesterday?
It's all about making your memories searchable.
Meta plans metadata-only storage
Unlike Meta's current glasses with an LED that flashes when recording, these new features might work without any visible indicator.
A future software update could even add this to existing models.
Instead of saving raw photos or audio, Meta plans to only keep metadata for privacy.
Mark Zuckerberg has hinted that these AI-powered specs could eventually replace your smartphone: imagine having a personal assistant on your face, helping with translations, reminders, or just keeping track of your day.