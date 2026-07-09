Meta developing 'super sensing' smart glasses that record daily life

Meta plans metadata-only storage

Unlike Meta's current glasses with an LED that flashes when recording, these new features might work without any visible indicator.

A future software update could even add this to existing models.

Instead of saving raw photos or audio, Meta plans to only keep metadata for privacy.

Mark Zuckerberg has hinted that these AI-powered specs could eventually replace your smartphone: imagine having a personal assistant on your face, helping with translations, reminders, or just keeping track of your day.