Meta disables photos and videos on smart glasses via update
Meta just disabled the photo and video features on its smart glasses for users who tried to hide the recording lights, a move sparked by growing worries about privacy.
The fix rolled out through a software update, after reports surfaced of people tweaking their glasses to secretly record.
Meta says tampering rare, enforcement increases
Meta says fewer than 0.1% of the 7 million smart glasses sold in 2025 were actually tampered with, so about 7,000 pairs.
Still, they're stepping up efforts against misuse: Instagram has already suspended some influencers for using these glasses to harass women in public.
Businesses like nightclubs are even banning them, and Meta's vice president of wearables Alex Himel called it, "It's been a little bit of a cat and mouse game," promising more updates to keep things safe for everyone.