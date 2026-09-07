Meta disables photos and videos on smart glasses via update

Meta says fewer than 0.1% of the 7 million smart glasses sold in 2025 were actually tampered with, so about 7,000 pairs.

Still, they're stepping up efforts against misuse: Instagram has already suspended some influencers for using these glasses to harass women in public.

Businesses like nightclubs are even banning them, and Meta's vice president of wearables Alex Himel called it, "It's been a little bit of a cat and mouse game," promising more updates to keep things safe for everyone.