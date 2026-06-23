Meta donates Ray-Ban smart glasses to 130,000 legally blind veterans Technology Jun 23, 2026

Meta is donating Ray-Ban smart glasses to help more than 130,000 legally blind American veterans gain more independence.

The launch ties in with Fourth of July celebrations and comes through a partnership with the Blinded Veterans Association (BVA) and TechSoup.

Veterans will get monthly webinars to learn how the glasses work and troubleshoot any issues.