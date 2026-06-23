Meta donates Ray-Ban smart glasses to 130,000 legally blind veterans
Technology
Meta is donating Ray-Ban smart glasses to help more than 130,000 legally blind American veterans gain more independence.
The launch ties in with Fourth of July celebrations and comes through a partnership with the Blinded Veterans Association (BVA) and TechSoup.
Veterans will get monthly webinars to learn how the glasses work and troubleshoot any issues.
Blinded Veterans Association creates training guide
The BVA is creating a training guide covering voice commands, reading documents, answering calls, and handling daily tasks.
Veterans interested in getting the glasses can apply on the BVA website.
Meta says it is proud to partner with BVA, aiming to empower veterans and help them connect as a community.