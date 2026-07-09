Meta expands AI and human reviews to fight child exploitation
Meta is rolling out stronger AI tools and stricter reviews to fight child exploitation on its platforms, after a recent controversy over Instagram ads linked to child abuse content.
Calling this issue a "horrific crime," Meta says it's using advanced AI, human reviewers, and is teaming up with law enforcement and child safety groups.
Its tech now flags grooming behavior, suspicious accounts, and known abuse material before it spreads.
Meta removed 4 million accounts 36 million pieces
From January to June 2026, Meta removed four million accounts and 36 million pieces of content tied to child exploitation worldwide, including 160,000 accounts in India.
The company has also cracked down on abusive networks, shared data with safety partners, and referred cases for further investigation.
In India, ad reviews are both automated and checked by people to block harmful content faster, part of Meta's promise for zero tolerance on this front.