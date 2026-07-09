Meta expands AI and human reviews to fight child exploitation

Meta removed 4 million accounts 36 million pieces

From January to June 2026, Meta removed four million accounts and 36 million pieces of content tied to child exploitation worldwide, including 160,000 accounts in India.

The company has also cracked down on abusive networks, shared data with safety partners, and referred cases for further investigation.

In India, ad reviews are both automated and checked by people to block harmful content faster, part of Meta's promise for zero tolerance on this front.