Meta faces $359 million lawsuit for allegedly pirating adult films
Meta, the company behind Facebook and Instagram, is in hot water after being accused of illegally downloading nearly 2,400 adult films since 2018 to help train its AI models.
The lawsuit, filed by Strike 3 Holdings and Counterlife Media in California, claims Meta shared these movies widely through Bittorrent.
According to the complaint, IP tracking links 47 addresses—including one tied to a Meta employee—to the downloads.
The plaintiffs say these uncut films were used because they show real human interactions not seen in typical movies, possibly making Meta's AI smarter.
They're asking for up to $150,000 per video (a total of $359 million) and want Meta to delete all pirated material and prevent this from happening again.