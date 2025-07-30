Next Article
Google partners with Energy Dome to make renewable energy reliable
Google is teaming up with Energy Dome to make renewable energy more reliable, even when the sun isn't shining or the wind isn't blowing.
Their plan? Store extra energy by turning it into liquid carbon dioxide (CO2), which can be saved and then turned back into electricity when needed.
This tech can keep power flowing for up to 24 hours—way longer than regular batteries.
CO2 battery has already been tested in Italy
Energy Dome's "CO2 Battery" has already been tested in Italy, and Google's investment could help bring it to more places faster.
The goal is a cleaner, steadier power grid worldwide.
As Maud Texier from Google put it, this partnership is about making renewable energy reliable and affordable everywhere—and helping cut down on carbon emissions for good.