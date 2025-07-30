Google partners with Energy Dome to make renewable energy reliable Technology Jul 30, 2025

Google is teaming up with Energy Dome to make renewable energy more reliable, even when the sun isn't shining or the wind isn't blowing.

Their plan? Store extra energy by turning it into liquid carbon dioxide (CO2), which can be saved and then turned back into electricity when needed.

This tech can keep power flowing for up to 24 hours—way longer than regular batteries.