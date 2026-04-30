Meta faces backlash over Kenya workers reviewing AI glasses videos
Technology
Meta is under fire after reports that workers in Kenya, hired through outsourcing firm Sama, had to review videos from its AI glasses, including users' private moments.
This has raised big questions about how personal data from these smart devices is being handled.
Meta ends Sama contract 1,100+ jobs
After the controversy, Meta ended its contract with Sama, leading to more than 1,100 job losses.
While Meta says it was due to Sama did not meet its standards, some believe the timing links back to employees speaking publicly about their work.
Now, regulators in Kenya are investigating, and the UK Information Commissioner's Office has contacted Meta.
Meta insists human review, with user consent, is needed to improve AI and says it's taking privacy concerns seriously.