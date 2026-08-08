Meta faces Indian scrutiny after Modi's Facebook post briefly restricted
Meta (the company behind Facebook and Instagram) is facing heat in India after Prime Minister Modi's Facebook post was briefly restricted on July 23.
The move sparked questions from a parliamentary committee about whether Meta is following Indian laws.
Joel Kaplan, Meta's chief global affairs officer, apologized for the mix-up and said it was just a "technical error."
Meta's Section 79 protection questioned
After the incident, Meta also apologized to India's IT Ministry for not doing enough to stop harmful content like deepfakes and child sexual abuse material.
Now there are big questions about whether Meta could lose its legal protection under Section 79 of the IT Act, a rule that usually shields platforms from being blamed for what users post if they play by the rules.
Experts say changing this protection isn't simple, but all eyes are on how Meta handles things next.