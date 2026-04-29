Meta failed to keep under-13s off Facebook and Instagram: EU

Meta has been accused of violating European Union (EU) laws by failing to keep children under 13 off its Facebook and Instagram platforms. The European Commission issued this preliminary finding after a nearly two-year-long investigation. The Commission stated that Meta lacked effective measures to prevent access for users below the age of 13, thereby breaching the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA).

Company rebuttal Meta refutes preliminary findings A Meta spokesperson refuted the preliminary findings, emphasizing that both Instagram and Facebook are designed for users aged 13 and above. The company claims to have measures in place to detect and remove accounts of those underage. "We continue to invest in technologies to find and remove underage users," the spokesperson said, adding that more information about upcoming measures would be shared soon.

Legal proceedings Potential fines and revenue impact Meta now has the opportunity to review the Commission's investigation file and defend itself. If the preliminary finding is upheld, Meta could be fined up to 6% of its global annual turnover. In 2025, Meta reported a revenue of $201 billion. The findings come as governments across Europe consider banning social media for children amid rising concerns over "the tsunami of big tech flooding" people's homes.

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Policy debate Europe's push for social media restrictions for children Spain is pushing for a social media ban for under-16s to shield children from the "digital wild west." Meanwhile, French lawmakers have backed similar restrictions for those under 15. The UK government is also considering "age or functionality restrictions" on social media use by children under 16. These discussions highlight the growing concern over young users' safety online.

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