Meta faces trial over alleged child sexual exploitation on platforms

Meta denies any wrongdoing, calling the investigation "ethically compromised" and pointing to safety tools like moderated teen accounts.

The trial kicked off on February 9, 2026, in Santa Fe and is expected to last nearly seven weeks.

The judge has already rejected Meta's request for immunity—so now the focus is on whether platform design choices put kids at risk.

New Mexico's attorney general wants damages for victims and stronger protections moving forward.

This isn't an isolated case; more than 40 state attorneys general have filed lawsuits against Meta, and other lawsuits target major social media companies.