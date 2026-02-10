Meta faces trial over alleged child sexual exploitation on platforms
Meta, the company behind Facebook and Instagram, is in court in New Mexico over claims it allowed child sexual exploitation on its platforms.
State investigators say Meta's algorithms helped predators find and target minors, turning the apps into risky spaces for young users.
Undercover agents posing as teens received explicit messages, including at least one offer of payment to appear in a pornographic video, leading to arrests and fueling the case against Meta.
Meta denies wrongdoing, calls investigation 'ethically compromised'
Meta denies any wrongdoing, calling the investigation "ethically compromised" and pointing to safety tools like moderated teen accounts.
The trial kicked off on February 9, 2026, in Santa Fe and is expected to last nearly seven weeks.
The judge has already rejected Meta's request for immunity—so now the focus is on whether platform design choices put kids at risk.
New Mexico's attorney general wants damages for victims and stronger protections moving forward.
This isn't an isolated case; more than 40 state attorneys general have filed lawsuits against Meta, and other lawsuits target major social media companies.