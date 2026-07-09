Meta files patent for AI wearable to tailor fitness plans

Privacy concerns as Meta defends patent

Meta says the device could tweak workouts based on how you're feeling, so if you're stressed or down, it might suggest a chill session instead of going all out.

But not everyone's excited: privacy experts worry about companies tracking our feelings, especially for younger users.

Josh Golin from Fairplay said, "This creepy patent appears to be part of Meta's grand plans to monitor every aspect of our lives in order to profit off of ads targeted to users' emotional vulnerabilities."

Meta responded by saying patents don't always mean these products will hit the market, and they're often just exploring ideas.