Meta fixes Muse Mac vulnerability that could reroute voice data

The issue came from Muse letting local apps change important settings, like where your voice data gets sent.

Since Muse's dictation occurred in the cloud instead of on-device, bad actors could sneak in if you already had malware on your Mac.

Meta's David Singleton pointed out that you would need malware first, so the practical risk to users of the Muse Mac app was therefore quite low.

Despite these bumps, Muse is still going strong and even beat ChatGPT's 12-day debut figure in the US.