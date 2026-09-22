Meta fixes Muse Mac vulnerability that could reroute voice data
Meta just fixed a serious security bug in its Muse app for Mac.
Security researcher Patrick Wardle found that malicious code already running on a user's machine under that user's account could have used this flaw to mess with the AI assistant by secretly rerouting its voice transcriptions to an attacker-controlled server.
Thankfully, Meta rolled out a quick patch.
Muse cloud dictation required local malware
The issue came from Muse letting local apps change important settings, like where your voice data gets sent.
Since Muse's dictation occurred in the cloud instead of on-device, bad actors could sneak in if you already had malware on your Mac.
Meta's David Singleton pointed out that you would need malware first, so the practical risk to users of the Muse Mac app was therefore quite low.
Despite these bumps, Muse is still going strong and even beat ChatGPT's 12-day debut figure in the US.