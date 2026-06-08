Meta HTS bug let hackers seize over 20,000 Instagram accounts

Meta shut down HTS, strengthened security

The breach may have begun as early as April 17, 2026, but Meta only caught it on May 31.

Hackers used VPNs to pretend they were the real account owners and slipped past weak email checks.

After spotting the problem, Meta shut down HTS, canceled all sketchy reset links, and rolled out extra security for affected users.

If you didn't have two-factor authentication (2FA), you were especially at risk.

Meta says it will strengthen email verification for the recovery tool and review similar recovery systems across its platforms.