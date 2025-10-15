Meta Ray-Bans now support Hindi, Deepika Padukone's voice, UPI payments
Meta has announced a host of new AI-powered features for its Ray-Ban Meta glasses in India. The updates include support for UPI Lite payments, full Hindi language capability, and a new AI voice modeled after Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone. The company is also introducing a limited-time Diwali photo restyling feature to make the device more useful and interactive for Indian users.
Payment feature
UPI Lite payments for transactions under ₹1,000
The new UPI Lite payments feature will let users complete small transactions directly through their Ray-Ban Meta glasses. All they have to do is look at a QR code and say, "Hey Meta, scan and pay," for processing payments under ₹1,000. The transactions will be securely handled via WhatsApp-linked bank accounts, eliminating the need for a smartphone or wallet for low-value purchases.
Celebrity voice
Interact with Meta AI using Deepika Padukone's voice
Ray-Ban Meta glasses users will soon be able to interact with Meta AI using the voice of Deepika Padukone. The option will be available on both the glasses and the Meta AI app. Users can ask questions or just chat with Meta AI, and it will respond in Padukone's voice. This is part of a larger effort by Meta to introduce personalized celebrity voices for its AI assistant.
Localization efforts
Other notable updates for Indian users
To make its AI-powered glasses more accessible in India, Meta has added full Hindi language support for Ray-Ban Meta glasses. Users can switch to Hindi through the Meta AI app under Device Settings > Meta AI > Language and Voice. The company's AI-powered Diwali photo restyling feature will let users capture photos with their Ray-Ban Meta glasses and transform them with festive effects like fireworks, lights, and rangoli patterns.