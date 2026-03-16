Meta is killing encrypted Instagram chats: What to know

Meta is pulling the plug on end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for Instagram direct messages starting May 8, 2026. The feature, which was meant to keep chats private, even from Meta itself, never really caught on after its initial limited, opt-in rollout.

E2EE means only you and your chat partner can read E2EE means only you and the person you're chatting with can read your messages.

Even Meta can't peek in, since messages are locked with special keys unique to each device.

It's a big deal for privacy fans who want their conversations totally secure.

What happens to your old encrypted chats? Once E2EE is gone, support will end and the post-encryption handling has not been specified.

This could make messages accessible to Meta and raise the possibility of scanning for harmful content or threats.

If you want a copy of your old encrypted chats, look out for app notifications about downloading your information before May 8, 2026.