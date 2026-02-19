Meta is shutting down Messenger website: Details
Meta (the company behind Facebook and Instagram) just announced it's closing down the Messenger website in April 2026.
After that, if you try to visit messenger.com, you'll get sent straight to facebook.com/messages instead.
Reporters and analysts say the change may be intended to simplify Meta's product lineup and reduce maintenance.
Alternatives for users
If you use Messenger with a Facebook account, you can still chat on facebook.com/messages or through the mobile app.
If you don't have Facebook, your only option will be the Messenger mobile app.
You can bring back your old chats using a backup PIN—no worries if you forget it; there's a reset option.
Meta has already started giving users a heads-up about this switch with pop-ups.
Meta's ongoing platform consolidation efforts
This move comes after Meta shut down its desktop apps last year, aiming for fewer platforms and easier updates.
Some users aren't thrilled—they've shared concerns online about having to use Facebook's interface or rely on the Facebook website again.
Full circle moment for Messenger
Back in 2011, Facebook launched Messenger as a standalone app.
Now, everything is coming full circle: messenger.com will be redirected to facebook.com/messages.