Meta is testing a TikTok for AI-generated videos
Meta is testing Vibes, a standalone app that's basically TikTok but just for AI-generated videos.
First launched inside the Meta AI app in September 2025, Vibes now has its own space and is being tested in Brazil and Mexico.
The idea? Make it easy—and fun—to create, discover, and share short-form AI content.
Users can generate videos from scratch or remix existing clips
On Vibes, you can generate videos from scratch or remix clips you find on your feed. Editing tools have been added to let users get creative.
Sharing is taking off too—Meta says people are sending Vibes clips around like crazy in messages, much like what happened with Instagram Reels.
Vibes goes head-to-head with OpenAI's Sora
Vibes is free while Meta figures out if premium AI features might be worth a subscription down the line.
It goes head-to-head with OpenAI's Sora (another new AI video platform), as both companies race to grab your attention in the booming world of AI-powered social media.