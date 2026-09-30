Meta is testing forum app to organize Facebook Groups discussions
Technology
Meta is testing Forum, a fresh app designed to make Facebook Groups more organized and focused.
Forum pulls together group posts and discussions into one spot, so it's easier to keep up with what matters most.
Forum tests roles and AI ask
Forum ditches old badges for a new role system. Admins can now spotlight members who really contribute.
There's also an AI-powered Ask feature that searches conversations across Facebook Groups to surface relevant posts and comments.
Plus, Meta is testing topic labels like "Solo Travel" or "Korean Food" to help you discover posts you care about.
The app's still in its experimental phase, so Meta wants feedback.