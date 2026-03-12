Meta is using AI to fight scams on WhatsApp, Facebook
Meta is stepping up its fight against scams by adding new artificial intelligence-powered detection features to WhatsApp, Facebook, and Messenger.
These tools scan messages, images, and user behavior to spot impersonation attempts, fraudulent job offers, deceptive links, and account takeovers.
Meta is also teaming up with Southeast Asian law enforcement to go after major scam operations.
WhatsApp's new feature
WhatsApp's new feature warns you if someone tries to link your account from another device in a suspicious way.
It checks where the request comes from so you can tell if it is legitimate or not.
Scammers have been using tricks like fake contests or QR codes to sneak into accounts, even while you are still logged in.
Other initiatives on Facebook and Messenger
Facebook is testing alerts for friend requests that look off, like barely any mutual friends or weird locations, so you can double-check before accepting.
Messenger's upgraded artificial intelligence will soon be available in more countries; it looks for patterns like fake job offers and lets you review sketchy messages with an optional artificial intelligence check if something feels off.