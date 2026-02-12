Meta is working on a Snapchat-like disappearing photo app
Meta is cooking up a new app called Instants, where you can send photos that disappear after they're viewed.
The project was spotted by developer Alessandro Paluzzi in Instagram's code, and Meta says it's just an internal prototype for now.
How Instants will work
With Instants, you'll be able to send photos that vanish right after someone opens them or within 24 hours.
Both people have to follow each other to swap pics, and once you hit send, you can't edit the photo anymore.
Meta previously tested a similar feature called Shots in Instagram's main app in select countries.
Instants fits with Meta's recent trend of launching standalone apps
Instants sounds a lot like Snapchat's disappearing snaps and builds on Instagram's old features like Vanish Mode and disappearing DMs.
It fits with Meta's recent trend of launching standalone apps (think Threads and Edits) aimed at keeping things fresh for users who want more privacy—and maybe just a bit more fun.