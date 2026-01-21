Meta just dropped its 1st superintelligence AIs: Avocado and Mango
Technology
Media reported that Meta's Superintelligence Labs is developing Avocado (for text and coding) and Mango (for images and video).
CTO Andrew Bosworth said at Davos that the Superintelligence Labs had delivered its first high-profile models internally, though he did not identify their codenames; both models are expected to launch in early 2026.
Why does this matter?
Meta is playing catch-up with giants like OpenAI and Google, so these new AIs are a big deal for the company.
While Bosworth called the early results "very good," he admits there's still work ahead before those models are ready for everyone to use.
For anyone curious about where AI is headed—or how tech companies are racing to build the next big thing—this is one to watch.