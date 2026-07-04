Meta launches $19.99 Meta One Premium restricting conversation focus hours
Meta (the company behind Instagram and Facebook) just rolled out a $19.99-a-month subscription called Meta One Premium for its AI-powered smart glasses.
The main catch? If you don't subscribe, the "Conversation Focus" feature, which helps you hear people better in noisy places, is limited to just three hours per month, while subscribers get up to 15 hours.
Backlash over Meta paywall limits
The new paywall has sparked backlash, especially since "Conversation Focus" works right on the device and doesn't need internet or Meta's servers.
Tech journalist Sean Hollister called these limits "utterly bogus," echoing frustration from users who already had privacy concerns with the glasses.
Despite good sales so far, this move could turn off dedicated fans of one of Meta's more popular AI gadgets.